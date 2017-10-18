Google

Google is living forever in electric dreams with today's Doodle, which celebrates innovators of electronic music that pioneered much of today's music and recording technology.

The logo on Google's search page celebrates the 66th anniversary of the Studio for Electronic Music, conceived in Cologne on this day in 1951 and considered the first modern recording studio. It began with pioneers of electronic, atonal and experimental music banding together to build, play and record early electronic instruments such as the Trautonium and Melochord, which were precursors to the synthesiser as we know it.

Among those who worked in the studio were avant garde composer Karlheinz Stockhausen, who's pictured on the cover of the Beatles' "Sergeant Pepper" album and influenced everyone from Stravinsky to Miles Davis, Frank Zappa, Pink Floyd and Björk.

Google's colourful image depicting artists and machines creating innovative electro sounds is by Berlin illustrator Henning Wagenbreth.