Students are using Minecraft to recreate college campuses

Getty Images

As college campuses around the world are closed due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the newly identified coronavirus, some students are using Minecraft to virtually rebuild their campuses, according to a Tuesday report by The Verge.

Students at schools including the University of Pennsylvania, Northwestern University and Boston University have turned to the platform to recreate everything from dorms to food trucks. Some are reportedly planning to have their commencement ceremonies take place inside Minecraft.

There's been a significant increase in searches for Minecraft server hosting over the last few weeks, The Verge notes, and students are sharing their creations across Facebook, Reddit and Discord.

Many cities and countries have imposed lockdowns to slow the spread of COVID-19. Major events have been called off or postponed, and several employees are being told to work from home, while others have been laid off. The US federal government extended its social distancing guidelines to April 30, and colleges have said they'll hold online classes on Zoom for the remainder of the semester.