Stripe reportedly quits processing payments for Trump campaign website

Angela Lang/CNET

Online payments processor Stripe has stopped processing payments for President Donald Trump's campaign website in the wake of last week's deadly pro-Trump riot at the US Capitol, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

The company, which handles online payments for millions of online businesses, is cutting off the Trump campaign due to violations of its policies against encouraging violence, sources told the newspaper. Stripe's terms of service prohibit its service to be used by any "high risk" business that "engages in, encourages, promotes or celebrates unlawful violence or physical harm to persons or property."

Violence that erupted Wednesday afternoon when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol during the vote to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory. Twitter and Facebook each suspended Trump's accounts for incendiary comments following the riots.

Trump released a video statement that night telling the rioters to go home but referred to them as "special people" and told them "we love you."

Neither Stripe no the Trump campaign didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.