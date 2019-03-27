CNET también está disponible en español.

Streets of Rage 4 trailer showcases old-school beat-em-up gameplay

It's our first proper look at gameplay in the Sega revival.

screen-shot-2019-03-27-at-13-04-49

Alex and Blaze juggle a fool back and forth... with their fists.

 Dotemu/Screenshot by CNET

Streets of Rage 4 publisher Dotemu released the first gameplay trailer for Streets of Rage 4, and it sure looks true to the Sega Genesis trilogy.

No word on when it'll be out or what systems it'll be available for.

