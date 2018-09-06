Enter to win* a lifetime service of live TV

Cut the cords and enjoy live TV anywhere with this awesome online sweepstakes!

We joined forces with Plex to give two lucky winners a Premium Plex Pass, which provides access to all Plex features -- live TV; a DVR to record your favorite content, podcasts and curated news; and organization of all your personal media -- plus the tuner and antenna you'll need to receive live TV. Each prize has a total value of $300. If you wonder whether you can stream this content on your favorite device, check out compatibility here.

Now playing: Watch this: Plex Live TV is here for cord cutters

To enter this giveaway, just read our official rules and fill out the below form, and don't forget to accept our terms and conditions.

The entries don't stop there! You will get a personal link after signing up, which you can send to friends. You'll receive five additional entries for everyone who enters the giveaway using your referral link. Keep in mind you can only get up to 10 additional entries. but you'll receive one more entry if you follow us on social media. Good luck!