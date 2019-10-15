Matthew Moskovciak/CNET

Cord cutters are starting to experience subscription overload thanks to the 100+ streaming services now available and more on the way, according to survey results Tuesday from Amdocs Media. Despite the belief that ditching cable for streaming services will save you money, 27% of Americans now spend more than $100 a month on streaming subscription services -- about the same as the average cable customer, the survey found.

Persuading customers to pay for more streaming services could be a challenge: Of the 1,000 US consumers surveyed, 59% said they are happy with their current subscriptions and not looking to make any changes. Another 22% said they would consider adding another service, but only if something new came to market -- which will be the case very soon, with Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, NBC's Peacock and others on the way.

When asked what would lead customers to consider changing streaming subscriptions, the top response was price (37%), followed by more content (22%), customer service (9%), personalized content (8%), fewer ads (7%) and peer recommendations (6%), according to the survey.

Nearly 60% of Americans now use some form of streaming service, with the majority using Netflix, according to a 2018 CNBC survey. However, 47% reported feeling frustrated with the growing number of subscriptions and services required to watch the shows they want, a March Deloitte survey found.

To win customers, streaming providers are going to have to keep adding strong content while keeping the price right. They'll also have to find a way to hold onto "sometimes streamers": customers who sign up to watch a certain show and cancel it when it ends (I definitely know people who did this for Game of Thrones on HBO and The Handmaid's Tale on Hulu).

"The availability and access to streaming content [are] increasing, but so are consumer expectations, particularly around cost, ease of access and contextual experience," Darcy Antonellis, head of Amdocs Media, said in a news release.

