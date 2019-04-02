CNET

Sometime this year, streaming music is poised for literal world domination.

Streaming music, especially paid subscriptions, again fueled the recording industry's global growth last year, lifting worldwide revenue 9.7 percent to $19.1 billion in 2018, according to the music industry's worldwide trade group Tuesday. That's the fourth straight year of increase.

Of all categories, streaming grew most, jumping 34 percent to more than $8.93 billion and making up 47 percent of all of the world's revenue for recorded music, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, or IFPI, said.

And 2018 is sure to erase those last three points before streaming becomes the majority: Streaming's share jumped nine points from a year earlier. Unless streaming's popularity slams into a wall -- and projections from Spotify, the biggest streaming service by subscribers, suggest that isn't expected to happen -- streaming should become the world's dominant way of listening to music by sales this year.

Paid subscriptions, in fact, were the biggest slice of streaming sales, making up 32.9 percent of global revenue, IFPI said.

The data emphasize the meteoric popularity of music streaming, which has overtaken digital downloads as the music industry's main business model in just a few years. It has also led to a larger cultural shift in consumers' relationship with their music -- rather than buying music outright, as we did in the era of CDs and digital downloads, we're increasingly paying monthly fees for all-you-can-access tunes on services like Spotify or Apple Music, or listening free by sitting through advertising on sites like YouTube.

At first, that shift triggered backlash among some labels and artists, but the recording industry's resistance has morphed into an embrace of the format as it fueled the best music sales in a decade.

That growth hasn't washed away all the music industry's lingering trauma, though. As Stu Bergen, the international business executive for major lable Warner Music Group, said during IFPI's discussion of the new stats: The latest growth "means that these events are a little bit more pleasurable than the decade-plus of decline."