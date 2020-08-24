Stream your favorite shows in 4K for $30 with the Roku Premiere

Roku

After Amazon's big sale on all its gadgets last week, including selling its Fire TV Stick for just $35, perhaps Roku decided it needed to get in on some of the discount action. Because right now you can get the flat. That's 25% off the regular price of $40. The lowest price we've ever seen on this is $29 at Amazon, and it's not even in stock there right now.

As you probably know, there aren't many substantive differences among Roku devices -- you get all the same channels, for example, and the Premiere has the same 1080p, 4K, and HDR visuals as other models. Where this Premiere falls short compared to, say, the Roku Ultra is that the Premiere has 802,11 b/g/n single-band wireless, while the Ultra has 802.11ac dual-band MIMO and Ethernet Port. The Premiere also comes with the simple remote, so there's no voice control or personal shortcuts.

But if you can look past differences like that, the Premiere is a great little 4K streamer, and you probably won't see a price this low again until Black Friday.

