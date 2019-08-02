Stream Avengers: Endgame at home for $14 (save $6)

Marvel Studios

The digital version of Avengers: Endgame came out on Tuesday and now Fandango is running a deal just in time for your Friday night viewing pleasure: $6 off the 4K or HD version, streamable on your Roku, smart TV or web browser. This discount brings the price of the HD version to $13.99 -- roughly the full price for one movie ticket, in some parts. Plus, Fandango's digital deal includes bonus scenes and the directors' commentary.

The Ultra High Definition version of the movie -- you'll need a 4K display to take advantage of it -- now costs $18.99. But everywhere else, including Amazon, iTunes and Vudu, the basic HD version costs $19.99. So these are two good deals on a great movie.

Justin Jaffe/CNET

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of merchandise featured on this page. Use the promo code SAVE6 to get $6 off either version of the movie. (Hat tip to Slickdeals for the code.)

Endgame is one of the first movies to support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on the Movies Anywhere service -- at least when viewed on 4K-capable Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Android TV hardware on compatible 4K TVs.

In July, Avengers: Endgame became the highest-grossing movie of all time, after a recent theatrical re-release. The Blu-ray version of the movie will be released on Aug. 13. And it will arrive on the Disney Plus streaming service on Dec. 11.