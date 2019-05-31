Stratolaunch space company reportedly shutting down

Stratolaunch

The space vehicle launch company owned by the late Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft, is reportedly shutting up shop.

Stratolaunch Systems Corporation will be closing down, Reuters said four sources told it Friday.

Stratolaunch had been developing a series of space launch vehicles including a super-sized aircraft. In Aug. 2018, the company unveiled a lineup of vehicles.

The Stratolaunch plane was designed to launch a Pegasus XL rocket, with the company also designing three other launch vehicles including a three-core rocket that would carry 15 times the Pegasus payload, and a medium launch vehicle.

The company founded by Allen, who passed away in Oct. 2018, was also working on a plane to carry humans into space.

"Whatever the payload, whatever the orbit, getting your satellite into space will soon be as easy as booking an airline flight," Stratolaunch CEO Jean Floyd said last year.

The Stratolaunch vehicles were all smaller than Elon Musk's SpaceX rockets, with the former company aiming to enable "convenient, affordable, routine, airline-style access to space that empowers the world's problem solvers, so that they can collect rich and actionable data and drive advancements in science, research, and technology from space."

Stratolaunch didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.