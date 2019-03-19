Stranger Things seems to be teasing an imminent trailer filled with... rats?

Game of Thrones gave us a recent trailer, and so did Avengers: Endgame. Your move, Stranger Things.

On Tuesday, the Netflix show dropped a seven-second clip of a horde of rats running toward something, and captioned it, "it's almost feeding time," following up with an upside-down smiley-face. (The creepy alternate dimension in Stranger Things is called the Upside Down, of course.)

it's almost feeding time 🙃 pic.twitter.com/20gokeuKJs — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) March 19, 2019

So what's going on? We've seen little snippets from the Netflix show's third season, including the Starcourt Mall ad, but could really use a full trailer before the show returns on July 4. Are the rats a new terror for the kids and grown-ups of Hawkins? Are they running from something, or to something? Or are they just a generic symbol of creepiness hinting at an upcoming trailer that has nothing to do with rats?

They've been hinted at before -- the season 3 poster, released on New Year's Eve, definitely shows some rats at the bottom of the picture.

One Twitter user hoped this means a new trailer is coming on... World Rat Day, which as we all know is April 4. (Just kidding, we never heard of it before.)

The World Rat Day tie-in seems a little far-fetched, but a trailer should be arriving sometime soon. So get ready to say cheese, residents of Hawkins. Stranger Things will return to Netflix on July 4.