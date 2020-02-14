CNET también está disponible en español.

Stranger Things season 4 teaser sends love from Russia with a familiar face

The teaser gives us a glimpse of a familiar face.

Hopper is alive! At least, it looks like he is.

 Netflix

Warning: Spoilers for previous seasons of Stranger Things ahead.

Netflix on Friday released a new teaser for the upcoming forth season of Stranger Things, and with it appears to come a big reveal. 

The short clip shows several people, who appear to be prisoners, doing construction in a very snowy landscape. Possibly a Russian prison camp? Then, at the end, the big reveal: Hopper!