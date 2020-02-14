Warning: Spoilers for previous seasons of Stranger Things ahead.
Netflix on Friday released a new teaser for the upcoming forth season of Stranger Things, and with it appears to come a big reveal.
The short clip shows several people, who appear to be prisoners, doing construction in a very snowy landscape. Possibly a Russian prison camp? Then, at the end, the big reveal: Hopper!
Discuss: Stranger Things season 4 teaser sends love from Russia with a familiar face
