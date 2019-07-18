Stranger Things season 4 might start filming in October

Netflix

Stranger Things season 3 hasn't even been out for a month yet, but fans who've already binge-watched it on Netflix are ready for some news about season 4.

According to CNET sister site ComicBook.com, a new listing from film trade publication Production Weekly indicates the sci-fi/horror series is going to begin shooting a fourth season this fall. The site says filming could begin in October, meaning the new series might be available in 2020.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Warning: possible spoilers ahead!

There's no word on what the plot will be (it will almost certainly involve chasing monsters from the Upside Down, duh), or when in the 1980s the show will take place. (Season 3 was the summer of 1985.) But ComicBook.com reports "there are contracts in place for the cast to return," and even star David Harbour, who had a mysterious ending in the third season, could be back.

"There's always discussion on set about kicking around ideas about what would be cool and stuff," Harbour told the site earlier in July, before adding that fans needed to watch the third season, which leaves his character's fate ambiguous.