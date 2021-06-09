Stranger Things season 4: Meet the new characters

Netflix

Stranger Things has revealed four new characters for its next season. The Netflix show tweeted out upside-down headshots on Wednesday, along with details on who the new characters will be.

Joining Eleven, Mike, Steve and the gang will be Vickie, who Stranger Things said is "a cool, fast-talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes;" Patrick, a basketballer from Hawkins whose life spirals "out of control;" new guidance counselor Ms. Kelly; and Chrissy, the head cheerleader from Hawkins High with "a dark secret."

Read more: 2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

Vickie will be played by Amybeth McNulty, Patrick by Myles Truitt, Ms. Kelly by Regina Ting Chen and Chrissy by Grace Van Dien.

A trailer for the fourth season dropped last month, hinting at Eleven's back story and her time in captivity.

No word yet on the release date of Stranger Things season 4, after its filming schedule was thrown off by the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's everything we know so far about Stranger Things season 4.