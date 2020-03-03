Stranger Things season 4 cast gather for table read video

Captura de pantalla por Gonzalo Jiménez/CNET

The Stranger Things cast is back together in a short video out Tuesday from Netflix, showing clips from a season 4 table read.

The video, which is roughly a minute long and shot to look like old video tape (never mind the vertical orientation), shows cast members like Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin talking to one other excitedly at the read.

In February, Netflix released a trailer for season 4 revealing the fate of character Jim Hopper after a season 3 cliffhanger. There's no release date yet for season 4.