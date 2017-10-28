The Upside Down is coming to Sesame Street. #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/eCoiyUgh24 — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) October 27, 2017

Warning: Minor "Stranger Things" spoilers ahead.

Leave it to "Sesame Street" to pay tribute to Netflix series "Stranger Things" while reminding us all about the merits of learning to share.

The parody "Sharing Things," which posted to Twitter on Friday, begins with Muppet Oscar the Grouch, who warns that "trashy" spoilers from "Stranger Things 2" are ahead in the video -- though the scenes parodied have already been shown in trailers for the new season, which started streaming on Netflix Friday.

Grover portrays Lucas, Ernie is Dustin and two other generic Muppets fill in as Will and Mike dressed up in their "Ghostbusters" Halloween costumes, just like the real "Stranger Things" characters do in season 2.

There's also a Muppet playing the new character Max, who scares the boys with a creepy mask when they all go trick or treating. A giant octopus Muppet even stands in for the Shadow Monster floating in the sky, which gives this parody a surprising sinister feeling.

In the past, Sesame Street has paid tribute to "Jurassic Park," "The Avengers," "Game of Thrones" and "Star Wars," to name a few.

The "Sharing Things" Sesame Street special is set to air on Nov. 23.