Send your own 'Stranger Things' message from the Upside Down

Thanks to the hit Netflix horror series "Stranger Things," Christmas lights will never be seen in the same way.

When Will contacts his mother Joyce from the Upside Down via the lights in their home, she gets the bright idea to string Christmas lights under letters of the alphabet so he can send her more detailed messages.

A "Stranger Things" fan on Reddit named Muffinizer1 decided to make an Upside Down message center of his own. He strung holiday lights under letters on a wall in his University of Massachusetts dorm room, then set up a website where strangers can leave messages to be transmitted through the lights.

His wall of lights is now livestreaming on YouTube so people can tune in and try to decipher the messages on their own. The video is fun to watch not only to see if you can figure out the messages, but to remind yourself what it's like living in a college dorm room.

The livesteam continues through the night when the room is dark, but the lighted messages keep coming from the internet, which makes this feel even spookier. Luckily, no Demogorgon has tried to crash through the dorm wall … yet.

To interact with the wall, type your message online here, then watch it blink letter by letter.

For those who want to make their own interactive "Stranger Things" wall, Muffinizer1 posted instructions on Reddit.

"Stranger Things" returns to Netflix on Oct. 27.