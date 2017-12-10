Stranger Things star: Show 'probably' won't return till 2019

Netflix

"Stranger Things" had a nice little Halloween tie-in with season 2, which came out on Oct. 27, just days before the spooky holiday.

But if star David Harbour is right, fans of the Netflix hit will have to wait until 2019 to binge on the third season.

"I think we're supposed to go into production around April," Harbour told Variety at the Dubai International Film Festival. "I mean, one of the things that's annoying for fans is that it takes us a long time to do (episodes). Like, you probably won't get (season 3) until sometime in 2019."

But that doesn't mean show creators Matt and Ross Duffer are slacking off.

"Those guys work so hard," Harbour said. "I mean, they just sit in their apartment and write for 12, 14 hours a day ... The more time they take, the better the scripts are, and so that, to me, is the most important thing."

Earlier this month, Netflix announced "Stranger Things" had been picked up for a third season, and in September, the Duffer brothers hinted that they wanted five seasons.