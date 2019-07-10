Stranger Things Monopoly lets you play as an Eggo or Hopper's hat

Forget the race car and Scottie dog from regular Monopoly. Stranger Things Collector's Edition Monopoly is coming, and the game will let you play as one of Eleven's beloved Eggos, Police Chief Jim Hopper's hat, an oh-so-'80s cassette tape, Max's skateboard, Steve's nail-filled baseball bat, and more.
There've been Stranger Things-themed Monopoly editions before, but this one reflects all the events up through season 3. One of the player tokens is Steve's sailor hat from his job at Scoops Ahoy, and Starcourt Mall and the Fairgrounds fill in for Boardwalk and Park Place as the priciest properties.
In addition to the regular dice, there's also a four-sided die, which not only lends a D&D edge to the game but is also used to move players through the tunnels under Hawkins. Houses and hotels have been replaced by Forts and Hideouts (and the Hideouts and the regular dice glow in the dark).
The game will be available this fall for $39.99 and can be preordered now.
