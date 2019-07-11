Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown wants you to take #NeverEndingChallenge

Millie Bobby Brown, who stars as Eleven on Netflix's Stranger Things, wants to see you get down. The young actress posted a clip to Instagram that shows her singing and dancing to the theme song from the 1984 movie The NeverEnding Story, as sung by Dustin and Suzie in the show.

Then she challenged fans to do the same, writing, "I nominate YOU to do the #NeverEndingChallenge."

Fans who've seen season 3 of Stranger Things know that Eleven's pal, Dustin, sings that song in a duet with his summer camp crush, Suzie, at a pivotal moment in the story.

Brown's challenge is a lot easier than the recent Bottle Cap Challenge, where you had to be pretty coordinated to spin around and kick open a bottle.

But fans seem to be into it. Her Instagram post has 4.7 million likes in one day. And more than 7,700 Instagram posts now use the #NeverEndingChallenge hashtag, featuring everyone from people with curious household pets to Dustin and Suzie lookalikes singing or lip-syncing along to the song.