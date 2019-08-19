Stranger Things' Demogorgon coming to horror game Dead by Daylight

Behaviour Interactive

For those still craving more of Netflix's Stranger Things, a new update for Dead by Daylight will have players running for their lives from a Demogorgon. The multiplayer horror game will also include Nancy and Steve and a new map located under the Hawkins National Laboratory.

Netflix tweeted about the Stranger Things crossover with Dead by Daylight on Monday. The short teaser showed the monster from the Netflix series and a quick security video of Nancy and Steve screaming for help as they run away from the monster. The Stranger Things Chapter will come to Dead by Daylight on PC and consoles in September. There was no mention of how much this update will cost.

The Netflix Twitter account gave a clue about the reveal on Saturday when it tweeted a collage of images from the show. Clever fans recognized that taking one word from each text included with the image would make the name Dead by Daylight.

Developed by Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight is an asymmetric multiplayer game in which four players team up against one player who controls an overpowered character. There are different scenarios were the team of four have to complete certain tasks in order to escape the KIller, who is controlled by the single player. Since it's a horror game, Behaviour Interactive will occasionally include famous pop-culture bad guys such as Freddy Krueger, Leatherface, Michael Meyers and Ghost Face from the Scream series.

Stranger Things season 3 had its own companion video game, but it's not nearly as good as the latest season.