Stranger Things star teases that new season 'takes a lot of risks'

Netflix

Stranger Things won't return until sometime in 2019, but star David Harbour promises it'll be worth it.

"The scripts are really great this year," Harbour told The Hollywood Reporter. "And in the new directions that we're going, all of us are taking a lot of risks. We're all a little bit out of our comfort zone."

The third season of the Netflix hit jumps ahead one year to the summer of 1985, which Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike, has dubbed "the summer of love," seeming to hint romance will be a factor. Harbour says his fumbling attempts at being a good father to Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) will also be a part of next season.

"Just taking my story, for example, it's fun to see Hopper having adopted Eleven," he said. "She's become legitimized in the society, in the world of Hawkins. And he's a father now. He's raising a teenage daughter, with all that that entails. So I think that can be pretty funny to see his inadequacies in all of this."