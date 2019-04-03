Stranger Things' David Harbour joins Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow movie

Mark Mann

Marvel's action-adventure Black Widow movie, starring Scarlett Johansson reprising her Avengers role, has cast Stranger Things and Hellboy star David Harbour, according to reports on Wednesday.

Who Harbour will play has yet to be revealed. But considering his latest endeavor as the comic book hero Hellboy, chances are he might be showing off his fighting skills.

Rachel Weisz (The Mercy) is rumored to be in talks to join the cast as well, according to Variety on Wednesday. Florence Pugh (Fighting With My Family) joined the cast in March.

Marvel

Black Widow will tell the story of Johansson's character Natasha Romanoff, a Russian KGB spy who switches sides to become a superhero, well before the events that take place during the first Avengers movie.

Australian director Cate Shortland, who is best known for her female-led movies Lore and Berlin Syndrome, will helm the superhero movie. The Black Widow script is being penned by screenwriter and producer Jac Schaeffer, best known for her other female-led superhero movie, Captain Marvel.

A release date for Black Widow has yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, fans can see Johansson as Black Widow in the upcoming movie Avengers: Endgame, in theaters worldwide on April 26.

Harbour can be seen in Hellboy on April 12 in the US and UK, and April 11 in Australia; and in Stranger Things on Netflix on July 4.