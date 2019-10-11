Stranger Things creators talk to Hopper about whether he survives

Warning: Possible spoilers for Stranger Things ahead.

Stranger Things fans would love to know if Police Chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour) survives to see season 4. Harbour himself would also really appreciate that information.

On a recent episode of Late Night With Seth Myers, Harbour figured he'd go straight to the source, as he and Myers decided to place a FaceTime call to show creators Matt and Ross Duffer on-air.

"Am I dead? Is Hopper dead?" Harbour bluntly asks them. But the answer is as vague as you'd expect.

"I mean, we're still figuring it out, David," said one of the brothers.

In the season 3 finale, Hopper appears to die as he closes the gate to the monster-filled Upside Down.

"I always knew that Hopper had to make a sacrifice," Harbour said. "Like, he's a jerk, and he needs to pay for that in some way."

In a postcredits scene after the season 3 finale, when it's assumed Hopper made that sacrifice, a prisoner in a Russian jail is fed to a demogorgon, while an unseen American prisoner is left alive.

On reading that scene, Harbour said, he thought, "Oh, clearly I'm the American."

Even if he is, Stranger Things is surely not going to let the reveal come too early or too easy. Stay tuned for season 4 to find out -- filming might begin soon.