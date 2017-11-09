'Stranger Things' baby demodog will happily eat your enemies

Feed Dart

Warning: A very minor spoiler for season two of "Stranger Things" ahead.

Boss got you down? Best friend do you wrong? Can't believe your football team's field-goal kicker missed three field-goal attempts? Nab yourself a little satisfaction, "Stranger Things"-style, by feeding your nemesis to a demodog.

In season 2 of the hit Netflix show (spoiler coming), Dustin makes a pet of a creature from the Upside Down, naming it D'Artagnan because it likes Three Musketeers chocolate bars, and nicknaming it Dart. Dart apparently is a youngish creature related to the show's nasty demogorgon, and the kids call him a "demodog."

Now, at a show-created site called Feed Dart, you can upload a photo of whatever you want Dart to eat, and you'll be treated to a sharp video of Dart merrily munching it down. It's Strange-ly cathartic.

Warning: I was able to feed Dart successfully early on Thursday, but later in the day tried multiple times, and the site hung after I'd uploaded the photo. Maybe he was full.