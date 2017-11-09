CNET también está disponible en español.

'Stranger Things' baby demodog will happily eat your enemies

There's something Strange-ly satisfying in watching cute little Dart devour whatever photo you upload to the Feed Dart site.

feeddart

Go ahead, feed Dart from "Stranger Things 2." He's always hungry.

 Feed Dart

Warning: A very minor spoiler for season two of "Stranger Things" ahead.

Boss got you down? Best friend do you wrong? Can't believe your football team's field-goal kicker missed three field-goal attempts? Nab yourself a little satisfaction, "Stranger Things"-style, by feeding your nemesis to a demodog.

In season 2 of the hit Netflix show (spoiler coming), Dustin makes a pet of a creature from the Upside Down, naming it D'Artagnan because it likes Three Musketeers chocolate bars, and nicknaming it Dart. Dart apparently is a youngish creature related to the show's nasty demogorgon, and the kids call him a "demodog."

Now, at a show-created site called Feed Dart, you can upload a photo of whatever you want Dart to eat, and you'll be treated to a sharp video of Dart merrily munching it down. It's Strange-ly cathartic. 

Warning: I was able to feed Dart successfully early on Thursday, but later in the day tried multiple times, and the site hung after I'd uploaded the photo. Maybe he was full.

