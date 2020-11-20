Stranger Things adds Freddy Krueger actor Robert Englund to cast

Netflix

Things are getting Stranger in Hawkins, Indiana. On Friday, the official Twitter account for Netflix's hit show Stranger Things tweeted photos of eight actors who will join the show for its upcoming fourth season. The photos were tweeted upside-down, a nod to the show's creepy underworld known as the Upside Down. The actors included a legendary horror movie actor as well as a familiar face from HBO's Game of Thrones.

Robert Englund, better known as Freddy Krueger in the Nightmare on Elm Street films, will play Victor Creel, described as "a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s." Yep, that's right up Englund's alley.

Robert Englund aka Victor Creel is a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s. pic.twitter.com/QsuaGTVqDf — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 20, 2020

Eduardo Franco will play Argyle, who's apparently Jonathan Byers' new best friend. "We stan a fun-loving stoner who proudly delivers delicious pizza pies for Surfer Boy Pizza," the show's account tweeted.

Eduardo Franco aka Argyle: Jonathan’s new BFF. We stan a fun-loving stoner who proudly delivers delicious pizza pies for Surfer Boy Pizza. pic.twitter.com/CzEJ8fRKWM — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 20, 2020

Looks like the psychiatric hospital is going to have quite a role in the new season. Jamie Campbell Bower will play Peter Ballard, described as "a caring man who works as an orderly at a psychiatric hospital. Tired of the brutality he witnesses day after day, will Peter finally take a stand?" Well, probably, but he also shouldn't buy any green bananas, if you know what I mean.

Jamie Campbell Bower aka Peter Ballard is a caring man who works as an orderly at a psychiatric hospital. Tired of the brutality he witnesses day after day, will Peter finally take a stand? pic.twitter.com/hUlhKV9pwc — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 20, 2020

Sherman Augustus will play military man Lt. Colonel Sullivan, described as "an intelligent, no-nonsense man who believes he knows how to stop the evil in Hawkins once and for all." Ha ha ha, we bet he doesn't.

Sherman Augustus aka Lt. Colonel Sullivan. He's an intelligent, no-nonsense man who believes he knows how to stop the evil in Hawkins once and for all. pic.twitter.com/kCCr1w7jbF — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 20, 2020

One of the younger new faces is Mason Dye, playing Jason Carver, described as "a handsome, rich athlete who is dating the most popular girl in school. But as a new evil threatens Hawkins, his perfect world begins to unravel."

Mason Dye aka Jason Carver is a handsome, rich athlete who is dating the most popular girl in school. But as a new evil threatens Hawkins, his perfect world begins to unravel. pic.twitter.com/HODaBaZaqL — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 20, 2020

Game of Thrones alert! German actor Tom Wlaschiha played Jaqen H'ghar in that HBO hit. Here, he'll play "Dmitri, a smart and charming Russian prison guard. But can he be trusted?" That's probably a big no.

Tom Wlaschiha aka Dmitri, a smart and charming Russian prison guard. But can he be trusted? pic.twitter.com/oony5ss28t — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 20, 2020

Another Russian joining is Nikola Djuricko, who will play Yuri, "a seedy and unpredictable Russian smuggler who loves bad jokes, cold hard cash and crunchy style peanut butter." That's ... oddly specific, but why not? After all, Eleven loves Eggos.

Nikola Djuricko aka Yuri is a seedy and unpredictable Russian smuggler who loves bad jokes, cold hard cash, and crunchy style peanut butter. .....Same. pic.twitter.com/4g1yUWkXBL — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 20, 2020

Finally, Joseph Quinn will play Eddie Munson, described as "the head of the Hawkins High official D&D Club, The Hellfire Club." Roll for initiative, Eddie.

Joseph Quinn aka Eddie Munson. He's the head of the Hawkins High official D&D Club, The Hellfire Club. pic.twitter.com/Hase8xIfsu — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 20, 2020

The fourth season of Stranger Things doesn't yet have a release date.