'Stranger Things' action figures come with toy Eggo waffle

Get ready to immerse yourself in '80s style horror in the comfort of your own home with a set of articulated "Stranger Things" action figures.

Toys and Games
You will soon be able to enact your very own "Stranger Things" storylines with the August release of a set of action figures from toy maker Funko. The Netflix-licensed merch covers six characters: Eleven, Lucas, Mike, Will, Dustin and the monstrous Demogorgon, divided between two packages.

The fully articulated figures each stand just under 4 inches (about 10 centimeters) tall. Eleven is depicted with a nosebleed, striped socks and a package of Eggo waffles, including an individual waffle she can hold in her hand. The boys come with accessories seen in the show, including a slingshot and binoculars. 

The Demogorgon looks appropriately terrifying in toy form with its gaping head/mouth opened wide. This opens up a lot of possibilities for blending franchises with action figures. Demogorgon versus Chewbacca? Eleven versus Optimus Prime? You can make it happen.

"Stranger Things" returns for a second season on Oct. 31.

