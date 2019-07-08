CNET también está disponible en español.

Stranger Things 3 turning Netflix ratings records Upside Down

More than 40 million households have tuned in, and more than 18 million know how season 3 ends.

The Stranger Things cast has earned an ice-cream cone or 40 million.

 Netflix

If you're eager to spill Stranger Things season 3 spoilers, take heart. More than 18 million people out there are ready to talk.

According to a Monday tweet from Netflix, more than 40 million household accounts have been watching the show since its new season debuted on July 4, and 18.2 million have already watched the whole season.

More Stranger Things

According to Netflix, that 40.7 million viewership number is more than any other Netflix film or series earned in its first four days. Recently, the network announced that the Adam Sandler-Jennifer Aniston movie Murder Mystery was watched by over 30 million accounts worldwide in its first three days.

Fans were less impressed with the ratings, and more insistent the network confirm an expected fourth season is on its way.  Wrote one Twitter user, "Now confirm season 4 and DON'T MAKE US WAIT AN ENTIRE TWO YEARS FOR IT THIS TIME."

What are the chances of that coveted season 4? Seems likely, considering how much of a ratings phenomenon and critical darling the 1980s-set sci-fi-horror show has become.

As of press time, there was no word on a fourth (or fifth) season, but David Harbour, who plays police chief Jim Hopper, told CNET Magazine in 2018 that the series would as least go to four seasons.

"We're either going to season 4 or season 5," Harbour said at the time. "It's still being debated. I do know the arc of the story, though. This was something that I discussed with [show creators] the Duffer brothers right from day one."

