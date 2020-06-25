Stranger Things 3: The Game is free from Epic this week

Epic Games

If you're a gamer -- or just visit the Cheapskate pages occasionally -- you probably know that Epic Games gives away at least one free game each Thursday. This week, Epic is offering not one, but two free games: the gorgeous 3D platformer AER: Memories of Old and Stranger Things 3: The Game. Together, they're worth $25 and once you grab them, the games are yours to keep forever. You can download either or both titles anytime between now and Thursday, July 2.

Epic Games Stranger Things 3: The Game is the official companion to Season 3 of the popular Netflix show about Eggos and nosebleeds. The game follows the plot of the show, so it's probably a good idea to watch season 3 before starting the game, which, in the style of the show, plays like a nostalgic 80s arcade game.

Epic Games AER is a game of exploration that takes place across a series of islands that are beautifully rendered with a limited number of polygons. You play a shape-shifting character who can transform into a bird to fly from location to location to solve puzzles and complete your quest.

This article is updated regularly with the current week's free games.

