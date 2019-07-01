Stranger Things 3 reviews are out: 'Best season by leaps and bounds'

Netflix

Things are about to get Strange. The third season of Netflix's hit series Stranger Things arrives on July 4, and while it may be a stressful summer in Hawkins, Indiana, it's looking like a great one for fans. The embargo for reviews lifted on Sunday, and critics began to share their opinions in publications and on social media.

Here's what fans wanted to hear. MTVNews culture director Crystal Bell tweeted, "I think I can finally tell you that #StrangerThings is the show's best season yet."

I think I can finally tell you that #StrangerThings is the show's best season yet. It's not perfect (more on that later) but there are moments that are so good, so funny, so deeply heartfelt that it will leave you breathless. It's also spectacularly gross and I loved it. — Crystal Bell (@crystalbell) June 30, 2019

She's not alone in calling this season the best so far. Randall Colburn, internet culture editor for The AV Club, calls season 3 the show's "best season by leaps and bounds."

it's the best season by leaps and bounds — Randall Colburn (@randallcolburn) June 30, 2019

Back to the future

If you're a 1980s nostalgic, get ready for an awesome and totally tubular summer, as numerous critics say the show's 1980s references are back. Edgar Alvarez of Engadget not only proclaims this the "best season yet," but declares the new season is "basically a love letter to old-school tech, shopping malls &, of course, dope retro fits & wild haircuts."

But not everyone is ready for those faddish fashions to return.

Wrote about the new season of #StrangerThings, which is basically a love letter to old-school tech, shopping malls &, of course, dope retro fits & wild haircuts. The Duffer Brothers did it again: best season yet. (Fret not, didn’t spoil the sauce for you.) https://t.co/pBJ9lcm78S — Edgar Alvarez (@abcdedgar) June 30, 2019

Now that I've seen some of #StrangerThings I am not only hit with a huge powerful wave of nostalgia (I was 9 in 1985) I am seriously wondering if we'll see the absolute worst 80s fashion come back in style. Again. — Aᴀʀᴏɴ Pʀᴜɴᴇʀ (@AaronFlux) July 1, 2019

For reference, I was a huge supporter of jams shorts. Internet picture for reference. pic.twitter.com/Fb2eRCEP6V — Aᴀʀᴏɴ Pʀᴜɴᴇʀ (@AaronFlux) July 1, 2019

Look at this baller piece of clothing pic.twitter.com/bbwhkjQLTI — Aᴀʀᴏɴ Pʀᴜɴᴇʀ (@AaronFlux) July 1, 2019

And CNET sister site ComicBook.com says the 1980s references are just too much.

"It's entertaining to see beloved characters embracing the spirit of goofy '80s films, but these homages feel so blatant that it feels more like a parody than a tribute," the ComicBook review reads.

Character critiques

There will be plenty of familiar faces and a few new ones in Hawkins this season. Who stands out?

To Lindsey Romain of Nerdist, the standout is 20-year-old Maya Hawke (yes, real-life daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman), who plays new character Robin, who apparently works with Steve at Scoops Ahoy, the ice-cream shop in Starcourt Mall. "She stole the season for me," Romain writes.

i really loved new #StrangerThings but i'm most excited for everyone to see it and fall madly in love with maya hawke, who is just wonderful. she stole the season for me. pic.twitter.com/66UajQQ1yo — lindsey romain (@lindseyromain) July 1, 2019

We know from the recent final trailer that Billy (Dacre Montgomery) could be the target of some Upside Down evil this season. But apparently he's also a great character this year. "Billy f****** owns," writes Colburn.

i've watched #StrangerThings twice now and i think people who already hate it will find even more to hate but i truly believe the show transcends its inelegant '80s pop culture flirtations with top-notch character work and archetypal subversion. billy fucking owns. — Randall Colburn (@randallcolburn) June 30, 2019

And Police Chief Jim Hopper brings the laughs, according to Emily Longeretta of Us Weekly, who says she "laughed out loud at least once per episode (mostly at DAD Hopper)."

So there’s not much more I can say, but I was so impressed with the way specific ships sailed & laughed out loud at least once per episode (mostly at DAD Hopper). Also a shopping scene 🥰 #strangerthings — Emily Longeretta (@emilylongeretta) June 30, 2019

Gross-out gang

And in case you forgot this show has a horror theme, Eric Goldman of getFandom is there to remind you. "This felt like the goriest season yet," he writes, "I had a couple 'oh, I probably shouldn't be eating right now' moments. Yay, gore!

Some of the humor in #StrangerThings this season is very broad - too broad, especially early on.



On the other hand, this felt like the goriest season yet, which, of course, I was very happy about. I had a couple “oh, I probably shouldn’t be eating right now” moments. Yay, gore! — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) July 1, 2019

And at press time, the third season had a 92 percent Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and a Metascore of 71, indicating "generally favorable reviews," on Metacritic.

Stranger Things season 3 will be available on Netflix on July 4.