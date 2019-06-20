Stranger Things 3 drops long-awaited and super-creepy new trailer

Things are getting Stranger. On Thursday night, Netflix dropped an eerie new trailer for the third season of its hit horror-sci-fi drama, Stranger Things.

"You let us in," a creepy voice intones. "And now, you are going to have to let us stay."

Could Billy, the hunky if jerky lifeguard, be a new host for evil? It's looking that way.

The second trailer is much more menacing and horrific than the first trailer, released back in March in which the kids and adults of Hawkins face fun and danger at the mall, the pool and the local Fun Fair. That trailer has over 31 million views as of Thursday night.

Stranger Things returns to Netflix on July 4. Here's what we know about the new season.