Some doors can't be closed. #StrangerThings2 arrives on October 27. pic.twitter.com/NALL5HQalg — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 11, 2017

A new kind of creepy is headed to Hawkins with "Stranger Things 2," arriving on Netflix just in time for Halloween.

In a new teaser trailer and art released Tuesday by Netflix, we see hints of a monster inside ominous purple, red and orange storm clouds as the four main characters -- Will (Noah Schnapp), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) -- bravely ride their bikes into the chaos.

Netflix also gave fans a new synopsis of what to expect in the next eerie installment of "Stranger Things."

"It's 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the demagorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived."

While the 25-second trailer and the art offer another glimpse into that occult-like storm, we still don't know exactly what's in store for Will and his friends.

Is Eleven still alive, or did she morph into something much more powerful than before? What exactly is the demogorgon? Are Nancy, the Byers family and Chief Hopper are all infected? Who are and where are the other psychic kids before Eleven?

I suppose we will all have to wait patiently for "Stranger Things 2" to air on Netflix, starting October 27.

Netflix

