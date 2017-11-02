US watched the hell out of 'Stranger Things 2' last weekend

If you devoted seven and a half hours of your waking life to "Stranger Things 2" last weekend, you're not alone by a long shot.

Almost one out of every three US Netflix subscribers spent the weekend watching the second season of the popular show -- and 361,000 people binged the whole season in one day, if Nielsen's new ratings for streaming TV are on the mark.

And that doesn't count anyone who watched it on a phone, tablet or laptop.

Just how many people watch Netflix shows has been a mystery dogging the rest of the television industry since the streaming service began pouring money into original series more than four years ago. Netflix keeps its viewership metrics tightly under wraps -- even show creators themselves say Netflix doesn't share the numbers with them. But the company frequently proclaims its most popular shows to be hits.

Nielsen's stats, released Thursday, are the first of their kind shared publicly by the television ratings giant. It announced earlier this month it had started sharing Netflix measurements privately with media companies that pay for its new Subscription Video On Demand Content Ratings service.

Nielsen said the first episode of "Stranger Things 2" averaged 15.8 million viewers in the US in the first three days it was available. With Netflix last reporting it has more than 52 million members in the US, that works out to about 30 percent of its US subscriber base firing up the sequel.

By comparison (and it's an apples-to-oranges comparison), the finale of "Game of Thrones" this summer drew fewer people -- about 13 million watched it live on HBO or on DVR within three days of when it aired, according to Nielsen.

Netflix didn't have a direct response to the "Stranger Things 2" figures, but in the past it has maintained that Nielsen's measurements aren't accurate. For one, Nielsen's numbers only include people who watch on a TV set. Anyone who watches on a phone, computer or tablet isn't counted. Netflix has said that generally, about 65 percent of its viewing is on TVs, and "Stranger Things" tends to be watched on televisions more so than the typical show.

The Nielsen ratings also don't measure viewership outside the US, even though most of Netflix's original series are released globally and more than half of it subscribers live in an international market.

Thursday, Nielsen also said that every episode in the new "Stranger Things" season averaged at least 4 million viewers.

