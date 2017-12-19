Strange times for 'Stranger Things 2' (The 3:59, Ep. 334)

Now Playing: Watch this: Strange times for some Stranger Things 2 (The 3:59, ep....

Happy Tuesday, all. We're taking a break this week but wanted to make sure you didn't miss us too much, so we pre-recorded this podcast for you. If you're a fan of "Stranger Things," it's a double bonus!

We talk about our favorite and least favorite moments from the second season. (Spoiler alert!) We also offer up predictions for the third season. ("Strangers Things" original universe?)

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Strange times for some Stranger Things 2 (The 3:59, ep. 334)

