Stowaway: That ending explained and all your questions answered

It's time to unclench and relax a little after those tense final minutes in Netflix's sci-fi Stowaway. Tense and tragic final minutes -- spoiler, Zoe's (Anna Kendrick) fate, which had kind of been signalled throughout, sees her (forced to) sacrifice herself for the rest of the crew. Exactly how does she die though? It's not entirely clear and neither are her motivations.

Time to hash it all out.

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Did Michael stowaway on purpose?

Zoe asks this question about 20 minutes into the movie -- and the answer is a simple: No. That might not be entirely satisfying, though, especially given David (Daniel Dae Kim) says of the accidental stowaway, "We don't make mistakes like this." Michael (Shamier Anderson) says he's working on his master's in structural engineering and that he'd been planning on putting a proposal together for the next Hyperion mission. "I'm not sure you need to apply anymore," says Zoe. A more ominous reading might have pointed to Michael stowing away on purpose to fulfil his ambitions in a competitive field. But no. He's innocent.

Why does Zoe sacrifice herself?

Marina's (Toni Collette) arm is severely bruised and likely broken, though Zoe doesn't clarify when she places on the 3D-printed cast. Michael wasn't trained to use the tether-climbing equipment and David suffers motion sickness (how did he pass the astronaut exam?). Zoe's the only one who can complete the job of climbing the tether through the high-energy solar flare and collect a tank of liquid oxygen from the launch vehicle. Zoe's heroic side is planted early on when she tells a story about a summer job almost gone wrong: Despite not being a trained lifeguard, she played a crucial part in saving a drunk man from drowning in high tides. In a final voiceover, Zoe says, "I applied to the HARP program because I thought it would be a funny story to get rejected by Hyperion. But now I realize that this is one of those rare opportunities that could truly give my life meaning beyond anything I could imagine." Always believing the crew would be saved, Zoe's sacrifice isn't totally surprising, tying up her noble thread. No doubt she also feels a little guilty for accidentally dropping the first oxygen tank.

How exactly does Zoe die?

The time pressure is on as the crew must capture the second oxygen tank from the launch vehicle before it leaks out. Though it isn't explicitly stated that Zoe's going to her death by exposing herself to the high-energy solar flare, the reactions of the crew are those of despair. She tells David she can't let him sacrifice himself and that he must make it back home and have a child with his partner. When Zoe successfully makes it back down from the tether with the second oxygen tank, she and Marina share a meaningful look through a window in the ship's main hull, Marina more than grateful. By this point, you can see the radiation poisoning taking effect over Zoe, who's face is red and blotchy and her breathing strained. The length of time she's been exposed to the flare, in a suit that doesn't provide the necessary heavy-duty protection, resulted in her succumbing to the poisoning. Instead of returning inside the ship, she sits and takes in the little red dot that would have been her destination: Mars.