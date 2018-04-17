Sketches of suspects often come out a little suspect themselves.

On Tuesday, adult film star Stormy Daniels appeared on the ABC talk show The View with attorney Michael Avenatti. The pair released a sketch of a man they say threatened Daniels in 2011 and offered a $100,000 reward for information that reveals who he is.

Stormy Daniels and attorney @MichaelAvenatti reveal the composite sketch of the man they say threatened Daniels in 2011 — and say they're offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to his identification. https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/wqiIi56Hsu — The View (@TheView) April 17, 2018

According to CBS, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, thinks the threat was prompted by her alleged affair with President Donald Trump in 2006. Daniels is suing Trump to get out of a nondisclosure agreement regarding that relationship.

A professional artist drew the sketch based on Daniels' memory, but as with so many sketches that are drawn from description only -- this one, ahem -- the internet decided it could be almost anyone.

Mark Hamill quickly saw a resemblance. But the Star Wars star noted he wasn't the droid Daniels and her lawyer were looking for.

Here's the sketch of the man Stormy Daniels says threatened her several years ago over Trump claims, but I have an alibi for that day. pic.twitter.com/2uBAoo85BP — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 17, 2018

Other comparisons included New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady:

Apparently the man who threatened Stormy Daniels has several Super Bowl rings and goes by the alias “Tom Brady”. pic.twitter.com/aNdfSrChDK — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) April 17, 2018

Actor Willem Dafoe:

Anyone who thinks the Stormy Daniels sketch looks like Tom Brady clearly never met Willem Dafoe. pic.twitter.com/3LngeGieN5 — Skye D (@missskye) April 17, 2018

Anthony Scaramucci, who served as White House Communications Director for 10 days in 2017:

Superman actor Henry Cavill:

Forget Tom Brady & Willem Dafoe, I just see Superman ... #StormyDaniels pic.twitter.com/cxTPbKrmss — Johnny Lopez (@TheJohnnyLopez) April 17, 2018

Game of Thrones character Jaime Lannister, played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau:

Rocker Jon Bon Jovi:

Late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and the Winchester brothers from Supernatural:

Gary the puppet from Team America: World Police:

And Lord Farquaad from the Shrek movies:

I’ve found who threatened Stormy Daniels pic.twitter.com/27GDwFw3bQ — Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) April 17, 2018

Like Hamill, Kato Kaelin was quick to deny it looked like him:

Nope. I have more blond hilights — Kato Kaelin (@Kato_Kaelin) April 17, 2018

There's an email address (idthethug@gmail.com) that's been set up to receive tips that might help identify the man, and be thankful it isn't your job to go through them.