Stop making excuses: This foldaway treadmill is now just $299

Treadmills are the go-to exercise machine at the gym for getting in your cardio workout, but they're traditionally way too heavy and cumbersome to own at home. That's where folding treadmills come in: Easy to fold and store, you can actually slide it under a bed when not in use. And you don't need to spend a fortune on one, either. Right now, you can get the when you apply coupon code 9OEBRS5B at checkout. That's $41 off the regular price of $340, and it can be applied to the blue, red or gray model.

The Goplus treadmill is billed as a "2 in 1" model because it operates in two main exercise modes. With the riser folded down, you can use for walking or at a slow jog up to 2.5 mph. In this configuration, it'll easily slide under a desk, so you can turn an ordinary standing desk into a treadmill desk. Snap the riser into place, though, and you have a top speed of 7.5 mph.

The system is powered by a quiet 2.25-horsepower motor, and Goplus claims the belt is cushioned to protect your knees and muscles. There's a holder on the riser for your smartphone, plus integrated Bluetooth speakers so you don't need to wear earbuds. Time, speed, distance and calories are displayed on the base of the treadmill.

Goplus isn't a household name in exercise equipment, but this model has a score of 3.9 on Amazon with an "A" from Fakespot, which gives me confidence that real customers are pretty happy with this product. Of course, another option is to build your own smart exercise bike yourself, MacGyver-style.

