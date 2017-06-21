If you visited Stonehenge in the last few decades, you had a roped-off, look-but-don't-touch experience. But visitors to the Neolithic monument during the northern hemisphere's summer solstice, June 21, can get up close with the massive stones. If you couldn't make it in time, you can still witness the sunrise through a gorgeous time-lapse video posted Wednesday by English Heritage, the organization that manages Stonehenge and other historic sites.

Though the standing stones and the searing colors of the changing sky are the video's stars, you'll also notice the massive crowd in attendance. An estimated 13,000 people turned out for the annual event.

Stonehenge remains a source of fascination and ongoing mystery for both scientists and the general public. The largest stone at the site weighs around 30 tons (27 metric tons). New studies involving digital mapping and 3D scans are helping us learn more about the enigmatic monument.

Of course, there's still time to plan your trip to Stonehenge for the winter solstice celebration on December 21.