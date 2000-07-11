STOCKS TO WATCH: Applix, Metron Technology and Polycom

Expect the following technology stocks to be among Friday's most actively traded issues: Applix, Applied Microsystems, Metron Technology and Polycom.

Applix (Nasdaq: APLX) Applix shares figure to slide Friday after it warned that its second-quarter loss will be wider than expected. The Web-based software developer said it will lose between 28 cents to 32 cents a share in the quarter, much more than the current consensus estimate of a loss of 7 cents a share. It also said second-quarter revenues would be about $11.6 million, 18 percent below the $14.2 million the company reported the same period a year ago. Company officials blamed the lower-than-expected revenues to a $3.6 million decrease in its legacy Applixware business and lower than expected growth in the Pacific Rim. Its shares closed off 1/4 to 7 3/8 Thursday.

Applied Microsystems Corp. (Nasdaq:APMC) The company, which provides services for developing software, said Friday it expects a larger than expected second-quarter loss, pressured by soft demand in certain Asian markets and a longer sales cycle for some customers. The company said it expects to report a net loss of between 33 cents to 38 cents per share for the second quarter, compared to a net loss of 31 cents per share in the same year-ago period. Wall Street had pegged the company's loss at 19 cents for the second quarter ended June 30, according to research firm First Call.

Metron Technology (Nasdaq: MTCH) Metron shares should move a bit Friday after it missed analysts' estimates by a penny a share in its fourth quarter, earning $2.8 million, or 20 cents a share, on sales of $113 million. First Call Corp. consensus pegged Metron for a profit of 21 cents a share in the quarter. Its shares closed up 9/16 to 13 1/8. The $113 million in sales represents a 77 percent improvement from the year-ago quarter when it earned $100,000, or 1 cent a share, on sales of $64 million. Metron provides marketing, sales, service and support solutions to the semiconductor industry. For the fiscal year, Metron pocketed $7.8 million, or 60 cents a share, on sales of $338 million compared to a loss of $4.5 million, or 44 cents a share, on sales of $229 million in fiscal 1999. In the quarter, materials sales jumped to $53 million, up 77 percent from $30 million from the year-ago quarter and up 20 percent from the third quarter. Revenue was higher in all regions, with particularly strong year-over-year growth in Asia. Equipment sales improved to $60 million, up 76 percent from $34 million in the same period last year. Its shares soared to a 52-week high of 36 in March before tumbling to a low of 9 in May.