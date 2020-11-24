Stock up on your favorite movies: 25% off bundles and hundreds of films $10 or less

Movies are the universal way to unwind over the holidays. Whether you're watching Jumanji with the kids after Thanksgiving or reliving the Tarantino oeuvre over the holiday break, we can all give thanks to Hollywood. Perhaps in the spirit of Thanksgiving, Fandango Now has just ripped the wrapping off a killer sale. From now through the end of the month, Fandango Now is selling 175 movie bundles for 25% off, and hundreds more movies for $10 or less.
Fandango is making it easy to collect entire trilogies, movie franchises and other collections in discounted bundles. Not only are they marked down by 25%, but if you buy an eligible bundle, you earn a $2 promo code to use toward any title in the month of December.
Some of the bundles in this sale include:
- The eight-film Harry Potter series in 4K for $70
- The complete Hunger Games collection in 4K for $20
- The Dark Knight trilogy in 4K for $36
And the bundles are just scratching the surface. There are hundreds of films categorized by price: $10 and up, $8, $7 and even $5. For example, you can grab John Wick Chapter 3 in 4K for $10, Spider-Man Far From Home is in 4K for $8 and you can get Casablanca or Stripes (two movies you don't often hear in the same sentence) for $5 each.
