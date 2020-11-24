Stock up on your favorite movies: 25% off bundles and hundreds of films $10 or less

Fandango Now

Movies are the universal way to unwind over the holidays. Whether you're watching Jumanji with the kids after Thanksgiving or reliving the Tarantino oeuvre over the holiday break, we can all give thanks to Hollywood. Perhaps in the spirit of Thanksgiving, Fandango Now has just ripped the wrapping off a killer sale. From now through the end of the month, .

Fandango is making it easy to collect entire trilogies, movie franchises and other collections in discounted bundles. Not only are they marked down by 25%, but if you buy an eligible bundle, you earn a $2 promo code to use toward any title in the month of December.

Some of the bundles in this sale include:







And the bundles are just scratching the surface. There are hundreds of films categorized by price: $10 and up, $8, $7 and even $5. For example, you can grab , and you can get or (two movies you don't often hear in the same sentence) for $5 each.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.