Stock up on storage: Get a WD My Passport 512GB external SSD for $80

WD

Need extra storage for your computer, but don't want to crack the case to add a new hard drive? That's where WD's My Passport drives come in. This My Passport model is a 512GB SSD with hardware encryption and fast USB-C connectivity that usually sells for $130. Right now you can get the W at Best Buy.

That's about 38% off, which isn't bad, and it beats the best price at Amazon as well (prices there range from about $97 to a ludicrous $180).

The My Passport is compact enough to be portable, measuring 3.5 inches long and 1.8 inches wide, but while you can take it on the go, I usually use My Passports as backup drives for laptops and external storage for my desktop PC. If you want to take advantage of the integrated hardware encryption, you can set a password that protects your data with 256-bit AES encryption via the bundled WD desktop security software. WD also includes software you can use to automate backups, if you like.

I don't know how long this deal will run at Best Buy, so you might want to check it out quickly.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.