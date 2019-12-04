Still available: Red Nintendo Switch bundle at Walmart includes free carrying case and $20 credit

The Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite are two of the most sought-after gifts this holiday season, as evidenced by the many Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that kept selling out. But there's good news if you missed those sales: Walmart started selling an all-new Switch bundle on Tuesday, and it's still in stock as of Wednesday morning.
For $299, you get:
- The "V2" 2019 Switch with maximized battery life
- All-new "Mario Red" Joy-Cons (left and right)
- A free case
- A $20 Nintendo eShop credit
- Unlike the cheaper Switch Lite, this is the full Switch, with the ability to connect to a TV (or go totally portable)
So yes, you're paying "full price," but the case, eShop credit and bragging rights on the all-red Joy-Cons make this Switch bundle a pretty great deal.
Also today, we're seeing the Switch Lite being sold for as low as $180 ($20 off), but we expect that to sell out fast.
This story posted earlier and has been updated to note availability and additional deals.
