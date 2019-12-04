Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

Cyber Monday 2019 deals still on Black Widow trailer James Bond No Time to Die trailer Larry Page and Sergey Brin leave Google Baby Yoda plush Sundar Pichai now Alphabet's CEO
CNET editors pick the products & services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Still available: Red Nintendo Switch bundle at Walmart includes free carrying case and $20 credit

This post-Cyber Monday Switch deal at Walmart is worth jumping on.

Listen
- 00:43
walmart-switch
Walmart
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season's best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.

The Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite are two of the most sought-after gifts this holiday season, as evidenced by the many Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that kept selling out. But there's good news if you missed those sales: Walmart started selling an all-new Switch bundle on Tuesday, and it's still in stock as of Wednesday morning. 

See it at Walmart

For $299, you get:

  • The "V2" 2019 Switch with maximized battery life 
  • All-new "Mario Red" Joy-Cons (left and right)
  • A free case
  • A $20 Nintendo eShop credit
  • Unlike the cheaper Switch Lite, this is the full Switch, with the ability to connect to a TV (or go totally portable)

So yes, you're paying "full price," but the case, eShop credit and bragging rights on the all-red Joy-Cons make this Switch bundle a pretty great deal.

Also today, we're seeing the Switch Lite being sold for as low as $180 ($20 off), but we expect that to sell out fast.

Now playing: Watch this: What the Nintendo Switch Lite is like after a month of...
10:51

This story posted earlier and has been updated to note availability and additional deals.

CNET Holiday Gift Guide 2019