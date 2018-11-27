Still available Cyber Monday 2018 smartwatch and fitness tracker deals: Samsung, Apple, Galaxy, and Fitbit

Cyber Monday may be gone, but the great deals aren't. You can still swap your old analog watch for something fresh and digital, such as the Apple Watch, Fitbit Charge 3 or Garmin Vivosmart 4, at a great price.
Before you start looking for deals, it's important to figure out what you need in a wearable or you may end up spending more on features you don't need. Designated fitness bands such as Fitbit's Charge 3 and Alta, or Garmin's Vivofit tend to be cheaper options. You get basic activity tracking, watch features and notifications, but you're limited by a smaller screen.
Smartwatches such as the Apple Watch, Fitbit Versa or Samsung Gear for example, will still have a lot of the same fitness tracking functionality as the previous trackers, but they have more controls on the screen and can even become a secondary phone. The downside is they do tend to be bulkier and more expensive.
Just keep in mind:
- Terms of the deal vary, so where possible we've listed when and where to get the sale price from each retailer.
- The deals below are current as of Nov. 27 and we'll update if we find more, or if they sell out.
CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
- We linked to the current listing at the retailer's website when one was available.
With that out of the way, let's get you started on some bargain hunting.
Buy one, get $200 off a second when you add a DIGITS line. (T-Mobile)Sarah Tew/CNET
T-Mobile customers can get their hands on a great deal on an Apple Watch (or an iPad!). To qualify, you need to buy one, then you'll get $200 off a second when you add a DIGITS line. So you can get something for yourself and a deal for a gift.
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, $309 (Save $50)James Martin/CNET
If you don't need the EKG feature on this year's Series 4, the Apple Watch Series 3 may be the perfect fit. It has most of the same features as the newer model, but for a lot less. And it still keeps track of your ticker by alerting you if your heart rate is abnormally high or low.
Samsung Galaxy Watch, $260 (Save $70)James Martin/CNET
Samsung's new Galaxy Watch is a great Android alternative that you can also use phone free. It's one of the best looking smartwatches of 2018 with rotating bezel that makes it easy to navigate its many features. The watch can track over 35 different activities including sleep, and keeps a close eye on your stress levels.
Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch, $200 (Save $100)Sarah Tew/CNET
This well crafted smartwatch has a round design and a rotating bezel that allows you to easily navigate through its many features. It also boasts one of the best Samsung features available: Samsung Pay, which allows you to make payments at just about any credit card terminal.
Available: Now
Best Buy: In stock
Samsung: In stock
Gear Sport, $180 ($100 off)Sarah Tew/CNET
The Gear Sport Watch is fitness-focused and has both GPS and water resistance, but its greatest feature might actually be Spotify.
Available: Now
Samsung: In stock
Best Buy: In stock
Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro $150 (save $50)Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The Gear Fit 2 Pro tracks fitness, heart rate, is swimmable and has built in Spotify.
Available: Now
Samsung: In stock
Best Buy: In stock
Fitbit Alta HR, $100 (Save $30)Sarah Tew/CNET
The Fitbit Alta HR is the perfect companion if you're just getting stated on your fitness journey. It's the smallest and lightest fitness tracker on our list, with customizable straps that can give it a more stylish look. And it's still able to fit in a heart rate sensor for improved activity tracking and calorie count.
Best Buy: In stock
Fitbit: In stock
