Stevie Wonder performs at Apple for Accessibility Awareness Day

It's a very good day when Stevie Wonder shows up at your workplace for a surprise concert. That's exactly what happened at Apple's headquarters Thursday, as part of the tech company's Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD) celebration.
Wonder has publicly praised Apple and its products in the past for being accessible to people with disabilities. In 2011, the musician, who is legally blind, specifically talked about the iPhone and iPad, saying, "There's nothing on the iPhone or iPad that you can do that I can't do."
According to GAAD's official website, "The purpose of GAAD is to get everyone talking, thinking and learning about digital (web, software, mobile, etc.) access/inclusion and people with different disabilities."
Here's what some of the lucky folks who saw the concert shared on social media:
