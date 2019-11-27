Apple/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET

Apple Arcade on Wednesday added another game to its $4.99 monthly subscription gaming service. Players can now check out Steven Universe: Unleash the Light as part of Apple Arcade's growing catalog of games. The games are available on iPad, iPhone and Apple TV to start, with content slowly coming to Mac as well.

In Steven Universe: Unleash the Light, a colorful platformer RPG, you can play as your favorite characters from the popular animated Cartoon Network series -- the Gems, Steven, Lapis Lazuli or Bismuth. Assemble a team to fight against two Prism-wielding Gems. Unlock new abilities, equip new costumes and change formation into Gem fusions like Sunstone or Rainbow Quartz 2.0.

Steven Universe -- the TV show -- focuses on the Crystal Gems, a team of magical beings that guard the universe, and their half-human, half-Gem "little brother" Steven. As the bumbling boy learns how to be a hero alongside the Gems -- Garnet, Amethyst and Pearl -- they always save the day as a team. The game features an original story from the show's creator, Rebecca Sugar, and features the Cartoon Network voice cast.

