Steven Spielberg departs Indiana Jones 5

Lucasfilm

Steven Spielberg has stepped back from the Indiana Jones franchise and will not be directing the fifth movie, as reported earlier Wednesday by Variety. James Mangold, the director of X-Men movie Logan and Ford v Ferrari, is tipped as being most likely to take charge of the movie instead, Variety said.

Spielberg will still serve as a producer on Indiana Jones 5, Variety said, citing an unnamed source.

Indi star Harrison Ford earlier this month told CNET sister site CBS that he would begin shooting the movie in a couple of months. "I'm always delighted to come back to these characters," Ford said in the interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

Spielberg has been directing the Indiana Jones movies for almost four decades, since the first movie Raiders of the Lost Ark launched in 1981.

The fifth Indiana Jones movie is scheduled to release July 9, 2021.