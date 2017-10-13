Woz wants to retrain you for a career in tech

NurPhoto/Getty

Steve Wozniak wants you to work in tech, and he's going to help you do it.

The Apple co-founder is launching Woz U, a digital institute aimed at helping folks not only figure out what type of tech job they might be best at, but train for it.

"People often are afraid to choose a technology-based career because they think they can't do it. I know they can, and I want to show them how," Wozniak said in a statement Friday.

Woz U starts off as online programs, but there are plans to build campuses in 30 cities around the world. Those cities will be announced within the next 60 days, Shelly Murphy, corporate relations for Woz U told CNET.

Programs offered will also range from teaching companies how to recruit, train or retrain employees to supporting school districts with science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics programs.