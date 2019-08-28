Steve Wozniak wishes Apple split up 'a long time ago'

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has said he's in favor of breaking up big tech companies, including Apple, Facebook and Google. These tech companies are using their power in one market to subsume other markets, he told Bloomberg Wednesday.

"I am really against monopoly powers being used in unfair antitrust manners ... and I think that's happened a lot in big tech and that they can get away with a lot of bad things," he said. "I'm pretty much in favor of looking into splitting up companies, I mean I wish Apple on its own had split up a long time ago and spun off independent divisions."

Now playing: Watch this: New Apple Watch on the way, but maybe not a Series 5

His comments come as US tech giants face multiple antitrust investigations, and increasing calls to break up big tech companies, including from Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

Wozniak also criticized tech companies for using humans to listen to voice assistants, pointing to Amazon's Alexa and Apple's Siri, saying it infringes on privacy. Microsoft, Apple, Google and Amazon have all been caught out for doing so.

The Apple co-founder lastly detailed his work across four startups at the moment, including a blockchain company working in Malta.

"I like startups," he said. "Young companies with an idea, trying to make something out of it, you know much more than the big, huge tech companies."