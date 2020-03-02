Steve Wozniak says he and his wife may be coronavirus patient zero in the US

Woz.org

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak said he and his wife Janet "may have both been patient zero" for the spread of the novel coronavirus in the US. On Monday, Woz tweeted the couple had returned from China on Jan. 4. "Checking out Janet's bad cough" at West Coast Sports Institute, a clinic in Santa Clara, California, he said in a tweet.

Woz's tweet comes as six deaths, all in Washington state, have been confirmed in the US due to the coronavirus. The virus has also spread in Santa Clara, where there are nine cases.

Wozniak, who lives in Los Gatos, California, didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment, or an update or more thorough explanation of the situation.

The novel coronavirus, known as SARS-CoV-2, causes an illness exhibiting pneumonia-like symptoms. It was first reported to the World Health Organization on Dec. 31 after originating in Wuhan, China, and spreading to Asia, the Americas, Australia, Europe, the UK, Africa and the Middle East. Chinese scientists have linked the disease to a family of viruses known as coronaviruses that include the deadly SARS and Middle East respiratory syndrome, or MERS.

Checking out Janet’s bad cough. Started Jan. 4. We had just returned from China and may have both been patient zero in U.S. (@ West Coast Sports Institute in Santa Clara, CA) https://t.co/MRNHqithEU — Steve Wozniak (@stevewoz) March 2, 2020

The novel coronavirus causes a disesase called COVID-19. Deaths from the disease now top 3,000 and over 90,000 have been infected.