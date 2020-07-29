CNET también está disponible en español.

Steve Mnuchin confirms TikTok is under US national security review

The US Treasury boss said a recommendation will be made to President Donald Trump on it.

TikTok is under review by CFIUS.

 Angela Lang/CNET

TikTok is under review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Wednesday, confirming a Reuters report from late 2019. He told reporters outside the White House that President Donald Trump will get a recommendation on the Chinese-owned video app this week.

CFIUS reviews foreign acquisitions for potential national security risks; TikTok parent company ByteDance bought US company Musical.ly for around $800 million in 2017.

Politicians expressed concern that the Chinese government could use the app to spy on US citizens, and Trump said his administration is considering a TikTok ban.

The Treasury Department didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.

