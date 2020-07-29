TikTok is under review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Wednesday, confirming a Reuters report from late 2019. He told reporters outside the White House that President Donald Trump will get a recommendation on the Chinese-owned video app this week.
CFIUS reviews foreign acquisitions for potential national security risks; TikTok parent company ByteDance bought US company Musical.ly for around $800 million in 2017.
Politicians expressed concern that the Chinese government could use the app to spy on US citizens, and Trump said his administration is considering a TikTok ban.
The Treasury Department didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.
Discuss: Steve Mnuchin confirms TikTok is under US national security review
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.